DeTect: Mamata did not say Kazi N Islam wrote Mahabharata

NEW DELHI: A clip of Mamata Banerjee apparently claiming that Bengali poet Kazi Nazrul Islam wrote ‘The Mahabharata’ has gone viral. Many verified accounts shared this clip in an attempt to taunt the West Bengal Chief Minister.

A report quoted Banerjee as saying, “Read and understand what our great men have written.

Read Rabindranath, Nazrul, Vivekananda…. Mahabharata was written by Nazrul Islam”. Alt News found the claim to be misleading. She was quoting a poem by Kazi Nazrul Islam and not attributing the Indian epic to him.