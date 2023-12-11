DeTect: Kohli’s ‘eating out’ photo shared with ‘beef’ misinfo

A picture of a restaurant bill containing a beef delicacy and a photo of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli with his family, has gone viral with the claim that Kohli had eaten beef at Florida. Kohli was slammed for having beef “despite being Hindu”. Kohli had switched to vegetarianism in 2018. His family pic was clicked in Dubai, where India played the T20 World Cup. The bill image was pertaining to another couple who coughed up an exorbitant sum after misreading the price of a steak at Gordon Ramsay Steak, New Jersey in 2021.