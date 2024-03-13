DeTect: Kharge did not say Congress divided India on caste

NEW DELHI: A clip has gone viral with the claim that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticised his own party for dividing India on the basis of caste. In this clip, Kharge can be seen declaring, presumably in a public speech, that Congress is always trying to divide the country based on caste.

AltNews found that the viral clip is part of a longer speech by Kharge, wherein he implicates Prime Minister Modi for not supporting the nationwide caste survey. That bit of the video was doctored to provide a false perspective.