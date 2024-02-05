DeTect: Kharge did not admit defeat by acceding seats to BJP

CHENNAI: A video of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge saying, “You had so much support; initially, you had 330-334 seats, now it’s going beyond 400” in the Rajya Sabha has gone viral.

The remark elicited laughter from several politicos including the PM, who was present in the house.

Many prominent BJP leaders tweeted the clip ridiculing the Opposition, claiming Kharge had “admitted defeat”.

AltNews found that Kharge had quoted BJP’s Lok Sabha poll slogan ‘Ab Ki Baar, 400 paar’. The video was clipped out of context and shared with a false claim.