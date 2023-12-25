DeTect: Kejriwal ‘tweet’ on ED-CBI summons is fake

NEW DELHI: A tweet from 2012 purportedly by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has gone viral. In it, he calls for the resignation of ‘corrupt leaders’ who do not appear before ED after multiple summons.

The ED recently issued fresh summons to Kejriwal in connection with the money laundering case pertaining to the Delhi excise policy. He had declined to appear on two earlier summons.

Kejriwal’s alleged tweet contained 257 characters.

In 2012, the maximum character limit for a tweet was 140. This suggests Kejriwal’s ‘tweet’ is not genuine.