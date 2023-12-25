Begin typing your search...

DeTect: Kejriwal ‘tweet’ on ED-CBI summons is fake

Kejriwal’s alleged tweet contained 257 characters.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|24 Dec 2023 7:05 PM GMT
DeTect: Kejriwal ‘tweet’ on ED-CBI summons is fake
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: A tweet from 2012 purportedly by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has gone viral. In it, he calls for the resignation of ‘corrupt leaders’ who do not appear before ED after multiple summons.

The ED recently issued fresh summons to Kejriwal in connection with the money laundering case pertaining to the Delhi excise policy. He had declined to appear on two earlier summons.

Kejriwal’s alleged tweet contained 257 characters.

In 2012, the maximum character limit for a tweet was 140. This suggests Kejriwal’s ‘tweet’ is not genuine.

DTNEXT Bureau

