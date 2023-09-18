DeTect: KBC did not have question on Ujjain Corridor

CHENNAI: A clip from an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) has gone viral shows the host asking a contestant about the government that built the Mahakal Corridor of Ujjain. The contestant answers it as ‘the Shivraj government’, which turns out to be wrong. A user shared the video claiming blind followers of BJP IT cell had spread false propaganda that the corridor was built by Modi and Shivraj.AltNews found the final question was not about the corridor. The answers also did not refer to the Shivraj or Kamal Nath government. The video is doctored.