DeTect: Karnataka leader DK Suresh’s old video viral again

CHENNAI: A video depicting Congress MP from Bengaluru Rural DK Suresh admonishing the police for allegedly blocking his vehicle during his campaign in Karnataka, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls has gone viral. The video shows the MP warning the cops of getting them transferred if they didn’t listen to him. A BJP leader shared the clip stating that the Congress MP’s behaviour was an example of hooliganism. AltNews performed a fact check that revealed that the video is from May 2023.