DeTect: Kangana attributing ticket to Women’s Bill is false

CHENNAI: The BJP has named actress Kangana Ranaut as its Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. At a public rally, Kangana stated she had been given the BJP ticket because of the ‘Women’s Reservation Bill’ that ensured 30 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies. The Bill has not yet been implemented, and so, Kangana’s assertion that she could be a candidate because of the Bill is baseless.