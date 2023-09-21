Begin typing your search...

DeTect: ‘Jihadi’ did not stop youth from waving saffron flag

21 Sep 2023
CHENNAI: A video of a religious procession has gone viral. In the footage, a man is seen forcing a boy holding a saffron flag to halt, while another man snatches it from his hand. It was claimed that the video is from Panipat, Haryana, where a Muslim man is alleged to have attacked a Hindu carrying a Hanuman flag and had thrown it on the ground.

AltNews found that the village sarpanch Sanjay Tyagi had taken a saffron flag from a Bajrang Dal member to avoid a possible religious conflict in the Sanauli village of Panipat.

