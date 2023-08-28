DeTect: ISRO chief’s dance unrelated to Chandrayaan-3

CHENNAI: A video of ISRO chairman S Somanath dancing with a few colleagues, has gone viral with the caption, “Celebrate and dance your hearts out tonight. How many people in the world have the power & knowledge to make 1.4 bn hearts swell with pride and joy!” The message seemed to convey that Somanath was dancing to celebrate the moon landing. AltNews found that this video is from the cultural night event that was held as part of the G20 space economy leaders’ meeting in July this year, in Bengaluru.