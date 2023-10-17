Begin typing your search...
DeTect: Israeli handle falsely claims strike victim was ‘doll’
On X, the state of Israel’s official handle shared a video and a photo of the said ‘doll’.
NEW DELHI: Against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war, the Israeli government alleged that Hamas was trying to deceive the public by passing off a doll as a slain Palestinian child, being held by her parent.
On X, the state of Israel’s official handle shared a video and a photo of the said ‘doll’.
AltNews found that the father of the slain child was actually at the Al-Shifa hospital, corroborated by the Getty Images caption, and also independently to Alt News by photographer Momen El Halabi, who was at the spot and recorded the viral video.
Next Story