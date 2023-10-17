Begin typing your search...

DeTect: Israeli handle falsely claims strike victim was ‘doll’

On X, the state of Israel’s official handle shared a video and a photo of the said ‘doll’.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Oct 2023 8:28 PM GMT
DeTect: Israeli handle falsely claims strike victim was ‘doll’
X

Screengrab from the video.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: Against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war, the Israeli government alleged that Hamas was trying to deceive the public by passing off a doll as a slain Palestinian child, being held by her parent.

On X, the state of Israel’s official handle shared a video and a photo of the said ‘doll’.

AltNews found that the father of the slain child was actually at the Al-Shifa hospital, corroborated by the Getty Images caption, and also independently to Alt News by photographer Momen El Halabi, who was at the spot and recorded the viral video.

DeTectIsraeliIsrael-Hamas warIsrael-Hamas War NewsIsrael-HamasIsrael-Hamas conflictIsraeli government
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X