DeTect: Indian epics not being taught in Saudi schools

Last week, a journalist shared a video saying the Ramayana and the Mahabharata will be taught to students in schools in Saudi Arabia. The scribe said the epics are not taught in Indian schools because India is ‘secular’.

Alt News spoke to a Saudi Arabia-based senior editor who informed us that there has never been an official statement from the government stating Indian epics will be taught in schools. The epics were merely mentioned as historical poems of India under the Literature section of South Asian Arts.