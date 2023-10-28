DeTect: IDF did not admit to bombing West Bank hospital

NEW DELHI: Days after the news of an blast at Gaza’s Al Ahli hospital broke out, an unverified Facebook page, carrying the logo of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) office posted in Arabic, “Due to the lack of medical equipment and staff, it was decided to bomb the Baptist Hospital in Gaza.”

The post appears to be an admission of responsibility by Israeli officials for bombing the hospital.

AltNews found that the page had falsely claimed to be the official page of IDF. The group did not issue any such statement.