DeTect: Hub Power featured in EB list not a Pakistani firm

NEW DELHI: Election Commission (ECI) recently published details of the electoral bonds on its website. Netizens soon singled out ‘Hub Power Company’ from the purchaser list, claiming it is based out of Pakistan.

Some claimed it had donated to the BJP, others said donations were made to Congress. AltNews found out that there used to be a firm named Hub Power in Delhi, but no further details about it could be found. Using the data available in public domain, one cannot establish links between a donor and a political party.