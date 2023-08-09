DeTect: Gunman in Nuh firing depicted as mufti-cop on TV

NEW DELHI: Against the backdrop of the recent communal clashes in Haryana’s Nuh, a video of a man openly firing a rifle has gone viral.

A news channel claimed in its report that the people seen in the video carrying weapons, including the gunman were actually police officers in plainclothes.

AltNews found that in an interview, Ashok Baba, a Bajrang Dal member confessed that he was the man in the viral clip and also admitted to firing from the premises of the temple. He also called himself a gau rakshak.