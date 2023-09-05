DeTect : Gujarat CM’s FB page violated EC norms in 2022

CHENNAI : In April 2023, Alt News published a report that revealed how a network of 23 websites and their associated Facebook pages – all hosted on the same IP address – ran BJP propaganda targeting Opposition parties and leaders. T

he pages spent crores of rupees to publish ads. Alt News found that CM Bhupendra Patel, the candidate from Ghatlodia assembly constituency of Gujarat, furnished the amount, Rs 30,15,000, as total election fund and a total expenditure of Rs 18,74,049.

He has not included the cost of ads run on social media in his election expenditure.