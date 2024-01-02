Begin typing your search...

DeTect: Goons extorting Christmas donations in Kerala?

A political functionary shared the video claiming that the alleged goons who were ‘high on drugs and alcohol’ had been extorting money in the name of Christmas donations

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Jan 2024 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-02 01:30:23.0  )
Screengrab of the viral video

CHENNAI: A clip of an altercation between a man inside a car and a group of goons has gone viral.

At the end of the clip, the man is dragged out of the car by these ‘goons’ and beaten up.

A political functionary shared the video claiming that the alleged goons who were ‘high on drugs and alcohol’ had been extorting money in the name of Christmas donations and such rackets were being ‘fostered Kerala’s Left ecosystem’.

AltNews found that the video was staged and was made to raise public awareness.



DTNEXT Bureau

