DeTect: Godhra a trailer: Hate speech continues unabated

NEW DELHI: After VHP and Bajrang Dal called for protests against the clashes in Nuh, right wing outfits such organised ‘rosh pradarshan’ and ‘mahapanchayats’ in several states. At nine such meetings, hate speech against Muslims and open calls for violence were reported.

A leader said, “Don’t forget Godhra, it was a trailer.” In April, the Supreme Court directed States to suo motu register FIRs on hate speech incidents and proceed against offenders without waiting for someone to lodge a complaint. But, in most cases, the offenders were let off with a warning.