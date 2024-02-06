DeTect: Footage of idol vandalising not from Mira Road

CHENNAI: Last month, as the pran pratishtha ceremony of the Ram temple was under way, clashes between Hindus and Muslims broke out in Mira Road, Mumbai.

A procession by Hindus was passing through a Muslim locality and tensions rose when the rally passed by a mosque. Visuals were shared as footage related to the Mira Road clash, which also depicted an idol of Ram being vandalised.

AltNews found the video is not from Mira Road, but from Ayodhya a few days before the pran pratishtha.