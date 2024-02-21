DeTect: False claims made on Muslim population rise

CHENNAI: In the backdrop of the violence that took place in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, a few messages have gone viral.

One of them said that 20 years ago, the number of Muslims living in Haldwani was less than 1,000, but it has now increased to over a lakh.

Some claimed Muslims made up 1% of the population two decades ago, and now this figure stands at 20%.

AltNews found these claims to be unsubstantiated. As per the 2001 Census, the number of Muslims in Haldwani was more than 80,000.