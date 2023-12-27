Begin typing your search...

DeTect: Fake posts on FB piggyback on celebrity gossip

The preview link image featured a click-bait headline quoted by a major British news channel as well

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Dec 2023 7:41 PM GMT
Impersonating Ratan Tata

CHENNAI: A recent Facebook post purportedly contained a link to interviews with several renowned personalities, including journalists, celebrities and industrialists like Ratan Tata.

The preview link image featured a click-bait headline quoted by a major British news channel as well. One of them has an industrialist saying he was ‘ashamed of what he had done.’

When clicked, the link redirects to a crypto scam portal and there is no interview of any kind. The post has employed the images of several celebrities to generate fake engagement.

Truthexposedrenowned personalitiesRatan TataBritish news channelclick-bait headlinefake engagement
DTNEXT Bureau

