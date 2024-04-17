Begin typing your search...

DeTect: Fake clip on Siddaramaiah’s statement goes viral

The clip alleged that it did not bother the Congress if the BJP criticised them for appeasing Muslims.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 April 2024 7:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-16 19:15:37.0  )
CHENNAI: A viral newspaper clip claims Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that he did not need the votes of Hindus and that votes of Muslims would be suf- ficient for him to secure a victory in the poll.

Siddaramaiah had dismissed the clipping as fake, stating that BJP-JDS supporters were behind this with a view to stirring up communal tension.

