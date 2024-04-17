DeTect: Fake clip on Siddaramaiah’s statement goes viral

CHENNAI: A viral newspaper clip claims Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that he did not need the votes of Hindus and that votes of Muslims would be suf- ficient for him to secure a victory in the poll.

The clip alleged that it did not bother the Congress if the BJP criticised them for appeasing Muslims.

Siddaramaiah had dismissed the clipping as fake, stating that BJP-JDS supporters were behind this with a view to stirring up communal tension.