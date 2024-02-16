DeTect: Does Rahul Gandhi really have a body double?

CHENNAI: A news channel recently tweeted a picture of a bus in which a man in a white T-shirt can be seen sitting next to the driver waving his hand.

The outlet asked in the caption whether Rahul Gandhi was using a body double in the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

AltNews found that the portal had falsely dubbed Madhya Pradesh Congress worker Rakesh Kushwaha as Rahul Gandhi’s body double, with the CM of Assam amplifying and ascertaining the false claim.