DeTect: Did K’taka ban bangles for mid-day meal workers?

CHENNAI: Many netizens claimed the Congress in Karnataka directed women involved in making mid-day meals for kids not to wear bangles. The order came from the State Education Department, it was alleged.

Users said this is how the Congress is trying to wipe out Hindu religious practices. AltNews found a tweet by the handle of the Karnataka CM.

It clarified that the State Education Department had not released any dress code guidelines for Anganwadi cooks and that this updated policy had come from the Centre under the PM Poshan Scheme.