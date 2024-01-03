DeTect: Did BJP MLA Shreyasi Singh dance inside a car?

CHENNAI: A video depicting a woman dancing in a car to the tunes of a Bhojpuri song has gone viral with users claiming that she is Shreyasi Singh, the BJP MLA from Jamui constituency in Bihar.

The video was posted with the caption, “This is Bihar BJP’s Jamui MLA Shreyasi Singh.”

AltNews ran a fact check which revealed that the video portrays Bhojpuri actress Yamini Singh and not the BJP leader.

Shreyasi Singh filed an FIR in Gidhaur Police Station of Jamui district seeking action against those who shared the video.







