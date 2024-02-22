DeTect: Did B’deshi girls convert to Islam out of free will?

NEW DELHI: A viral video features a woman collapsing in the middle of a road, while two women in burkhas get into a car and drive off. Users shared the clip with a ‘Love Jihad’ angle alleging that a Hindu woman married a Muslim man in court and called her mother a ‘kafir’ (infidel).

This is when the mother had a heart attack. AltNews found there was no romantic angle to the story. The two girls later explain the reasons for their conversion and that they had done so out of their own free will.