DeTect: Did Aamir Khan seek votes for the Congress?

CHENNAI: A video featuring Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has gone viral. In it, he talks about the Rs 15 lakh promised by PM Modi to citizens. Khan questions where the money went and asks people to stay aware of such false promises.

The video ends with an appeal to people to vote for Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Khan’s office clarified that he has never endorsed any political party in his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through campaigns for the EC. The video had been doctored.