DeTect: Debunked: Video of Christian assaulted in UP

UTTAR PRADESH: A video of a man being beaten up with iron rods has gone viral with users claiming that the incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh, where a group of Hindu men brutally assaulted a Christian.

An unverified user shared the video with the caption, “If you don’t pray now, when will you pray? Heartbreaking sight of anti-evangelicals harassing God’s servants in UP.” A fact check revealed that the video is from 2023, where a group of bootleggers in Punjab assaulted a police informer. There is no communal angle to it.