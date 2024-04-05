DeTect: Debunked: Star demanded big campaign car in 2014

CHENNAI: A video featuring actress and BJP MP Hema Malini has gone viral. In it, she is seen alighting from a chopper and being escorted to a sedan parked nearby. She is heard saying, “Is there no jeep” while getting into the sedan. Netizens claimed that this is a recent incident, adding that it showed the disconnect between the elected people and the reality of the public. AltNews found it was a 10-year-old video and the actress had clarified she had asked for a bigger car that allowed her to interact better with the public, and due to security concerns.