DeTect: Debunked: Kerala hill highway not funded by Centre

NEW DELHI: The CPM Kerala unit recently posted a video of a mountain highway saying: “The 1,251 km highway from Nandarapadav, Kasargod to Parassala, will come up at a cost of Rs 3,500 cr.”

Users reacted saying the Centre had funded the project and the credit should go to the BJP.

AltNews found the idea of the project was conceived during the Congress regime in the state under the late Oommen Chandy. But, work began under the current CPM government. The project is funded by the state infrastructure investment board, KIIFB.