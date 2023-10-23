DeTect: Debunked: Digvijaya Singh has not quit the Congress

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the 2023 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, a picture of a purported resignation letter by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has gone viral. The picture claims Singh has resigned from the party for various reasons.

The letter looks fake as there are differences between the text and the letterhead, in terms of clarity and sharpness.

The Ashok Stambh and Singh’s details on top of the letter are smudged, while the text below is exceptionally clear. Singh has not resigned from Congress and an FIR has been filed in relation to this case.