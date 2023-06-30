DeTect: Congress leader’s spat with cop given false spin

A recent viral video features a Congress leader engaged in a heated altercation with a cop. The claim accompanying the video suggests the cop was threatened by the leader when he tried to prevent them from chanting pro-Pak slogans in MP. In reality, the confrontation between former Congress MLA Asif Khan and a cop took place in Delhi last year. Khan had organised a meet in support of his daughter, who was a Congress candidate in the Delhi municipal polls, without obtaining permission from the State Election Commission. Khan was later arrested. No pro-Pak slogans were raised at the meeting.



First published on www.altnews.in