DeTect: Communal spin given to Odisha train mishap

NEW DELHI: Even as footage of the Odisha train tragedy began circulating, certain social media users tried to give the accident a communal twist. A user tweeted an image of the spot with an arrow purportedly pointing at a white building, a mosque, and wrote, ‘Just saying, yesterday was Friday’. By saying this, the user tried to pin the blame on minorities for the tragedy. Alt News ran a check and found that in the drone-view image of the accident site, the white structure partly visible is not a mosque, but a temple.