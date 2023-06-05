Begin typing your search...

DeTect: CM Kejriwal won’t ‘resign’ in support of wrestlers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has stated that he will resign from his position, and if the Centre still doesn’t pay heed to the wrestlers’ demands, he will leave the country.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Jun 2023 7:08 PM GMT
NEW DELHI: Social media is rife with a claim that in support of the ongoing wrestler’s protest, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has stated that he will resign from his position, and if the Centre still doesn’t pay heed to the wrestlers’ demands, he will leave the country. Alt News found that Kejriwal has tweeted in support of the wrestlers on several occasions. But, there is no official statement from him or from any AAP leader stating that he would resign in support of the protesting wrestlers or if their demands are not met.

