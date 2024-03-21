DeTect: Clipped video of Rahul Gandhi shared with false claim

NEW DELHI: BJP workers recently shared a video featuring Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. It shows Rahul at an INDIA bloc event in Maharashtra, where he is being garlanded, while one of the party workers holds onto an idol of the Hindu deity Vitthala, which was meant to be presented to the Congress leader.

It was alleged that Rahul had refused to accept the idol of the deity, which was insulting to Hindus. AltNews ran a check and found an extended version of the clip that depicts Rahul accepting the idol.