DeTect: Clip of weeping child shared out of context

A video of a child crying for his father inside a bus, repeatedly shouting ‘Appa’ has gone viral with users claiming that the scene represents the ‘plight of Hindus in Kerala’, a state led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

It was alleged that the child was ‘detained by police for practising Sanatan Dharma’. AltNews found that a clip of a boy who got separated from his father for a brief moment amid the rush at Sabarimala was shared with a false narrative.