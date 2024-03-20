Begin typing your search...

DeTect: CJI did not exit court in the middle of EB hearing

Tushar Mehta was making his arguments in front of the five-judge Bench led by the CJI.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 March 2024 11:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-19 23:31:19.0  )
CJI DY Chandrachud

NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s verdict which declared electoral bonds unconstitutional, a few netizens claimed that during a hearing related to the matter, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud got up and left the court in the middle of the proceedings while solicitor general of India (SG)

Tushar Mehta was making his arguments in front of the five-judge Bench led by the CJI. Alt News found that the CJI had got up to reposition himself in the chair while the hearing continued.

DTNEXT Bureau

