DeTect: Canada has not banned RSS amid diplomatic row

CHENNAI: Amid the rising tension between Canada and India over the murder of pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a video has gone viral in which a man speaks of banning the RSS in Canada.

It is claimed that the Canadian government has also announced a ban on the right-wing outfit.

AltNews found that the person in the video is the CEO of the National Council for Canadian Muslims, who is making some demands.

He is not linked to the Canadian government. The claim that the Canadian government has banned the RSS is false.



