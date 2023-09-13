DeTect: BJP leaders falsely target Congress for appeasement

RAJASTHAN: A video of a man arguing with traffic cop has gone viral. The cop is heard saying the vehicle has a religious sticker, while the driver says it has a sticker of the deity, “Khatu Shyam”, and he would not remove it even if he was issued a challan.

BJP leaders shared the video claiming the incident was from Rajasthan, and was a reflection of the Congress’s appeasement policies.

In reality, a challan was issued to a two-wheeler driver for using religious stickers on the vehicle in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri and not Rajasthan.