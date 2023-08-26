Begin typing your search...

DeTect: BBC did not criticise Chandrayaan-3’s success story

Bulletin recently went viral, with the claim that this was how the western media outlet responded to the Chandrayaan-3 landing.

26 Aug 2023
DeTect: BBC did not criticise Chandrayaan-3’s success story
CHENNAI: A clip from a BBC World News bulletin recently went viral, with the claim that this was how the western media outlet responded to the Chandrayaan-3 landing.

The panellists in the video are seen talking about the justification behind a third-world country like India spending so much money on scientific explorations like moon missions and not on addressing pressing needs like eradicating poverty.

AltNews found that the old video was part of BBC’s bulletin on the unsuccessful Chandrayaan-2 mission from July 2019.

WorldWorld NewsBulletinChandrayaan-3Third-World CountryScientific ExplorationsMoon MissionsEradicating Poverty
DTNEXT Bureau

