DeTect: Bargaining video falsely shared to discredit farmers

The video was allegedly linked to the ongoing farmers’ protest and it was claimed that the altercation had taken place between farmers and brokers

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Feb 2024 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-26 01:30:37.0  )
Screengrab of the viral video

CHENNAI: A video of an altercation between a group of men has gone viral.

The video was allegedly linked to the ongoing farmers’ protest and it was claimed that the altercation had taken place between farmers and brokers and that it had to do with the ‘monthly rate’ for heading to the Shambhu border and protesting against the Centre on the farm laws.

A news portal debunked this and reported the actual turn of events. It said that the video was related to a heated exchange that transpired during a tractor sale in Barnala, Punjab.

DTNEXT Bureau

