DeTect: Attack on Eritrean fest in Sweden, given a false spin

The video was shared with the claim that Muslims attacked the Eritrean community festival in Sweden. AltNews found that this allegation is fabricated and false

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Aug 2023 10:05 PM GMT
CHENNAI: A video depicts flames engulfing the sky at an open-air festival with large white tents. A car can be seen moving backwards in order to avoid the fire and, people can be heard screaming at a distance. The video was shared with the claim that Muslims attacked the Eritrean community festival in Sweden. AltNews found that this allegation is fabricated and false. The attackers at the Eritrean Community Festival in Stockholm were anti-government protesters who were unhappy with the present regime in Eritrea.

Truthexposedvideolarge white tentscommunity festivalanti-government protesters
