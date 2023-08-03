DeTect: Assault on BJP leader not linked to Manipur violence

NEW DELHI: A newly released viral clip from Greater Noida shows a man being chased by a mob and getting brutally thrashed. It was claimed that the man, a local BJP leader, was being beaten up for his remarks on the Manipur violence.

A user posted this video alleging the BJP leader was arguing about Manipur, which led to the mob beating him up.

Alt News found that an altercation between two groups had transpired over a land dispute in a Greater Noida village. The assault caught on camera has no connection with the Manipur violence.