DeTect: Assault footage shared with false, communal narrative
It was claimed that the incident occurred in Bihar, and that the victim was a Muslim and the perpetrators Hindus.
CHENNAI: A video of a group of men assaulting a girl while she pleads with them has gone viral on social media.
AltNews found that the footage pertained to a four-year-old incident of gang-rape in UP.
In reality, the victim was a Hindu Dalit minor and the perpetrators were from the minority community.
The accused was arrested after a shootout.
