DeTect: Assault footage shared with false, communal narrative

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Jan 2024 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-01 01:30:26.0  )
DeTect: Assault footage shared with false, communal narrative
Screen grab of the viral video

CHENNAI: A video of a group of men assaulting a girl while she pleads with them has gone viral on social media.

It was claimed that the incident occurred in Bihar, and that the victim was a Muslim and the perpetrators Hindus.

AltNews found that the footage pertained to a four-year-old incident of gang-rape in UP.

In reality, the victim was a Hindu Dalit minor and the perpetrators were from the minority community.

The accused was arrested after a shootout.

DTNEXT Bureau

