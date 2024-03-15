DeTect: Arson falsely communalised as attack on Hindus

CHENNAI: A video of the Sri Kalleshwara Swamy temple chariot, located in Nitturpur village, Tumkur district Karnataka, set ablaze, has gone viral. Onlookers can be seen apprehending a person in the video.

Local BJP functionaries claimed the aim of the arson was to attack Hindus. They also claimed the act was a result of the Congress government’s ‘favouritism’.

The official account of Tumkur District Police posted that a Hindu man named Udari from Gorakhpur, UP set fire to the chariot. There is no communal angle here.