Begin typing your search...

DeTect: Arson falsely communalised as attack on Hindus

Local BJP functionaries claimed the aim of the arson was to attack Hindus

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 March 2024 7:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-14 19:30:34.0  )
DeTect: Arson falsely communalised as attack on Hindus
X

Sri Kalleshwara Swamy temple chariot

CHENNAI: A video of the Sri Kalleshwara Swamy temple chariot, located in Nitturpur village, Tumkur district Karnataka, set ablaze, has gone viral. Onlookers can be seen apprehending a person in the video.

Local BJP functionaries claimed the aim of the arson was to attack Hindus. They also claimed the act was a result of the Congress government’s ‘favouritism’.

The official account of Tumkur District Police posted that a Hindu man named Udari from Gorakhpur, UP set fire to the chariot. There is no communal angle here.

TruthexposedSri Kalleshwara Swamy templeNitturpur villageLocal BJP functionariesTumkur District Police
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X