Begin typing your search...

DeTect: Are public toilets in Ayodhya still under-construction?

It was alleged that there are no partition walls between these toilets

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Jan 2024 1:01 AM GMT
DeTect: Are public toilets in Ayodhya still under-construction?
X

Representative Image

CHENNAI: A video has gone viral with the claim that the government has built several public toilets in Ayodhya on account of the heavy crowds anticipated for the consecration of the Ram temple.

However, it was alleged that there are no partition walls between these toilets. AltNews found that the video is not from Ayodhya, but pertains to Varanasi’s Swarveda temple. The video was shot while the construction of temporary toilets was still ongoing.

governmentpublic toiletsAyodhyaRam temple
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X