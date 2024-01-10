DeTect: Are public toilets in Ayodhya still under-construction?

CHENNAI: A video has gone viral with the claim that the government has built several public toilets in Ayodhya on account of the heavy crowds anticipated for the consecration of the Ram temple.

However, it was alleged that there are no partition walls between these toilets. AltNews found that the video is not from Ayodhya, but pertains to Varanasi’s Swarveda temple. The video was shot while the construction of temporary toilets was still ongoing.