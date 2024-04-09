DeTect: Ansari’s death: Shah’s remark taken out of context

CHENNAI: Gangster-turned-politician and former BSP leader Mukhtar Ansari recently died in a UP jail. Days after this, a video went viral, featuring Home Minister Amit Shah saying, “We have done great work by ridding UP of NIZAM.

NIZAM was an acronym for N Siddiqui, Imran Masood, Azam Khan, Atique Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari. It was alleged Ansari had been targetted and eliminated by political forces.

AltNews found a 2019 news report which said that Shah made the statement while campaigning in Patiyali of Kasganj district ahead of the general elections in 2019.