DeTect: Ancient Hindu temple in Pak was not demolished

The footage features a few people armed with shovels alongside cops and onlookers, witnessing the walls being demolished using bulldozers.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|25 Dec 2023 7:29 PM GMT
Representative Image

CHENNAI: Netizens shared a video claiming that Hinglaj Temple, a heritage site in Pakistan, was demolished. Many news outlets also reported that the temple located in Sindh province was torn down.

The footage features a few people armed with shovels alongside cops and onlookers, witnessing the walls being demolished using bulldozers.

AltNews found that a video of encroachments in some other province being smashed down on the order of a court in Pakistan was shared as footage of the temple being destroyed.

The temple remains protected.

DTNEXT Bureau

