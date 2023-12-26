DeTect: Ancient Hindu temple in Pak was not demolished

CHENNAI: Netizens shared a video claiming that Hinglaj Temple, a heritage site in Pakistan, was demolished. Many news outlets also reported that the temple located in Sindh province was torn down.

The footage features a few people armed with shovels alongside cops and onlookers, witnessing the walls being demolished using bulldozers.

AltNews found that a video of encroachments in some other province being smashed down on the order of a court in Pakistan was shared as footage of the temple being destroyed.

The temple remains protected.