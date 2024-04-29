DeTect: Amit Shah did not seek to end SC/ST/OBC reservation

NEW DELHI: A clip featuring Union Home Minister Amit Shah has gone viral with the claim that he said when the BJP government is formed, it will end the ‘unconstitutional reservations’ given to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBC (SC/ST/OBC).

Users shared it with the caption, “After watching this video, decide whether to vote for the BJP or not.” AltNews found that in the original clip, Shah spoke about abolishing minority reservation. In the viral video which is doctored, his words have been digitally altered.