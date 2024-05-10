DeTect: Ambani, Adani regular targets in Rahul speeches

NEW DELHI: Addressing a pre-poll rally in Karimnagar, Telangana, PM Modi claimed that since elections had been announced, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was unusually silent about industrialists Ambani and Adani, against whom he would regularly launch tirades in the past.

“Overnight, the abuses stopped. That means you have received looted amounts,” the PM said. AltNews found that contrary to the PM’s statement, Rahul flagged Ambani and Adani in his speeches on all five days before Modi made the claim.